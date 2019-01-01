QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
That Marketing Solution Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and advertising of nutritional products. Its products include Bulbine Natalensis, Nettle Root, DHEA, Vitamin B5 and Basella Alba. The company is working to monetize a specific Micellization Manufacturing Process which converts oil-based nutrients into water-soluble products for better absorption by the cells.

That Marketing Solution Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy That Marketing Solution (TSTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of That Marketing Solution (OTCEM: TSTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are That Marketing Solution's (TSTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for That Marketing Solution.

Q

What is the target price for That Marketing Solution (TSTS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for That Marketing Solution

Q

Current Stock Price for That Marketing Solution (TSTS)?

A

The stock price for That Marketing Solution (OTCEM: TSTS) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 14:30:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does That Marketing Solution (TSTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for That Marketing Solution.

Q

When is That Marketing Solution (OTCEM:TSTS) reporting earnings?

A

That Marketing Solution does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is That Marketing Solution (TSTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for That Marketing Solution.

Q

What sector and industry does That Marketing Solution (TSTS) operate in?

A

That Marketing Solution is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.