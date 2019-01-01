Treasury Wine Estates is an Australia-based global wine company that demerged from Foster's Group in 2011. The company is among the world's top five wine producers, and owns a portfolio that includes Australian labels such as Penfolds and Wolf Blass, U.S. wines like Chateau St Jean and Sterling, and newly launched names such as 19 Crimes and Maison de Grand Esprit. An acquisition of Diageo's wine business in 2016 added additional U.S. brands including BV and Stags' Leap. Treasury owns over 130 wineries, with more than 13,000 planted hectares.