There is no Press for this Ticker
Tradestar Resources Corp is engaged in the business of acquiring oil and gas leases for re-entry and workovers.

Analyst Ratings

Tradestar Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tradestar Resources (TSRR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tradestar Resources (OTCPK: TSRR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tradestar Resources's (TSRR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tradestar Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Tradestar Resources (TSRR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tradestar Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Tradestar Resources (TSRR)?

A

The stock price for Tradestar Resources (OTCPK: TSRR) is $0.0201 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:29:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tradestar Resources (TSRR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tradestar Resources.

Q

When is Tradestar Resources (OTCPK:TSRR) reporting earnings?

A

Tradestar Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tradestar Resources (TSRR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tradestar Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Tradestar Resources (TSRR) operate in?

A

Tradestar Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.