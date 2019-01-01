Torishima Pump Mfg (OTC:TSPPF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Torishima Pump Mfg Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture of various pumps. Principally, it provides comprehensive pump solutions ranging from the engineering, procurement, and construction of pumping stations to operation and maintenance. Additionally, the company supplies profoundly engineered pumps for a variety of applications such as power plants, seawater desalination plants, petrochemical plants, and other general industrial plants.
Torishima Pump Mfg Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Torishima Pump Mfg (TSPPF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Torishima Pump Mfg (OTCPK: TSPPF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Torishima Pump Mfg's (TSPPF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Torishima Pump Mfg.

Q
What is the target price for Torishima Pump Mfg (TSPPF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Torishima Pump Mfg

Q
Current Stock Price for Torishima Pump Mfg (TSPPF)?
A

The stock price for Torishima Pump Mfg (OTCPK: TSPPF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Torishima Pump Mfg (TSPPF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Torishima Pump Mfg.

Q
When is Torishima Pump Mfg (OTCPK:TSPPF) reporting earnings?
A

Torishima Pump Mfg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Torishima Pump Mfg (TSPPF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Torishima Pump Mfg.

Q
What sector and industry does Torishima Pump Mfg (TSPPF) operate in?
A

Torishima Pump Mfg is in the Industrials sector and Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.