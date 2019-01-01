QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.6 - 17.74
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-30.19
Shares
6.4M
Outstanding
Taisei Oncho Co., Ltd. is engaged in designing and installation of air-conditioning & plumbing works. It offers its services to high-rise buildings, hospitals, hotels, shopping centers, general-purpose buildings & also offers related refurbishment & maintenance services. It also provides maintenance contract and after-sales services.

Taisei Oncho Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taisei Oncho (TSOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taisei Oncho (OTCGM: TSOCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taisei Oncho's (TSOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taisei Oncho.

Q

What is the target price for Taisei Oncho (TSOCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taisei Oncho

Q

Current Stock Price for Taisei Oncho (TSOCF)?

A

The stock price for Taisei Oncho (OTCGM: TSOCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taisei Oncho (TSOCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Taisei Oncho.

Q

When is Taisei Oncho (OTCGM:TSOCF) reporting earnings?

A

Taisei Oncho does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Taisei Oncho (TSOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taisei Oncho.

Q

What sector and industry does Taisei Oncho (TSOCF) operate in?

A

Taisei Oncho is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.