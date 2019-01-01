QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
TSI Holdings Co Ltd is an apparel manufacturer that owns and licenses dozens of brands that it sells through department stores, other retail stores and shopping centers, and e-commerce channels. More than 90% of the company's sales are in Japan, with the remainder coming from China and other parts of Asia. TSI's highest selling brands, which collectively account for more than half of the company's total revenue, include nano, Natural Beauty Basic, Margaret Howell, Pearly Gates, Rose Bud, Stussy, Proportion Body Dressing, Free's Mart, Human Woman, and Callaway Apparel.

TSI Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TSI Holdings Co (TSIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TSI Holdings Co (OTCPK: TSIHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TSI Holdings Co's (TSIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TSI Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for TSI Holdings Co (TSIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TSI Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for TSI Holdings Co (TSIHF)?

A

The stock price for TSI Holdings Co (OTCPK: TSIHF) is $3.18 last updated Tue Oct 05 2021 14:22:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TSI Holdings Co (TSIHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TSI Holdings Co.

Q

When is TSI Holdings Co (OTCPK:TSIHF) reporting earnings?

A

TSI Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TSI Holdings Co (TSIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TSI Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does TSI Holdings Co (TSIHF) operate in?

A

TSI Holdings Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.