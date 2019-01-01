TSI Holdings Co Ltd is an apparel manufacturer that owns and licenses dozens of brands that it sells through department stores, other retail stores and shopping centers, and e-commerce channels. More than 90% of the company's sales are in Japan, with the remainder coming from China and other parts of Asia. TSI's highest selling brands, which collectively account for more than half of the company's total revenue, include nano, Natural Beauty Basic, Margaret Howell, Pearly Gates, Rose Bud, Stussy, Proportion Body Dressing, Free's Mart, Human Woman, and Callaway Apparel.