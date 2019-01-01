Trustco Group Holdings Ltd engages in the provision of financial services. The company's operating segment includes Banking and finance; Insurance and its investments and Resources. Insurance and its investments segment include the short-term and long-term insurers, properties, air services, and strategic media. It generates maximum revenue from the Insurance and its investments segment. The company derives revenue in the form of insurance premiums, property sales, rental income, and investment property activities as well as interest, fees and commissions from customers. Geographically, it operates in Namibia and Sierra Leone and earns most of its revenue from Namibia.