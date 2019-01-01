QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
67.1M
Outstanding
TRU Precious Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Golden Rose and Twilite Gold Project.

TRU Precious Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TRU Precious Metals (TRUIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TRU Precious Metals (OTCQB: TRUIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TRU Precious Metals's (TRUIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TRU Precious Metals.

Q

What is the target price for TRU Precious Metals (TRUIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TRU Precious Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for TRU Precious Metals (TRUIF)?

A

The stock price for TRU Precious Metals (OTCQB: TRUIF) is $0.105 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:55:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TRU Precious Metals (TRUIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TRU Precious Metals.

Q

When is TRU Precious Metals (OTCQB:TRUIF) reporting earnings?

A

TRU Precious Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TRU Precious Metals (TRUIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TRU Precious Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does TRU Precious Metals (TRUIF) operate in?

A

TRU Precious Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.