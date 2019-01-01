Truly International Holdings Ltd operates in the consumer electronics industry of China, principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) products. It mainly operates through two business segments, namely LCD Products and Electronic Consumer Products. The LCD Products segment by far generates the highest revenues for the company through the manufacture and distribution of LCD products and touch panel products. The Electronic Consumer Products segment is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of electronic consumer products, such as compact camera modules, personal health care products, and electrical devices. The company operates in China, South Korea, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and others, out of which China accounts for the majority of the revenue.