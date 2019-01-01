QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
18.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.32
Shares
637.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Trip.com is the largest online travel agent in China and is positioned to benefit from the country's rising demand for higher-margin outbound travel as passport penetration is only 12% in China. The company generated about 78% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2020. The rest of revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Prior to the pandemic in 2019, the company generated 25% of revenue from international business, which is important to its margin expansion. Most of sales come from websites and mobile platforms, while the rest come from call centers. The competes in a crowded OTA industry in China, including Meituan, Alibaba-backed Fliggy, Toncheng, and Qunar. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trip.com Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trip.com Group (TRPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trip.com Group (OTCPK: TRPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trip.com Group's (TRPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trip.com Group.

Q

What is the target price for Trip.com Group (TRPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trip.com Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Trip.com Group (TRPCF)?

A

The stock price for Trip.com Group (OTCPK: TRPCF) is $28.466724 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 15:44:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trip.com Group (TRPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trip.com Group.

Q

When is Trip.com Group (OTCPK:TRPCF) reporting earnings?

A

Trip.com Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trip.com Group (TRPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trip.com Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Trip.com Group (TRPCF) operate in?

A

Trip.com Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.