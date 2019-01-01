QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
The Trendlines Group Ltd creates and develops companies to improve the human condition. The company is a commercialization company. It invents, discovers, invests in, and incubates medical and agricultural technologies. It is also involved in all aspects of portfolio companies from technology development to business building. The company invests through its incubators: The two Israeli government-franchised incubators, Trendlines Medical and Trendlines Agtech, The Singapore incubator, Trendlines Medical Singapore, and its in-house innovation center, Trendlines Labs.

Trendlines Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trendlines Group (TRNLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trendlines Group (OTCQX: TRNLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trendlines Group's (TRNLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trendlines Group.

Q

What is the target price for Trendlines Group (TRNLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trendlines Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Trendlines Group (TRNLY)?

A

The stock price for Trendlines Group (OTCQX: TRNLY) is $3.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:02:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trendlines Group (TRNLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trendlines Group.

Q

When is Trendlines Group (OTCQX:TRNLY) reporting earnings?

A

Trendlines Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trendlines Group (TRNLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trendlines Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Trendlines Group (TRNLY) operate in?

A

Trendlines Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.