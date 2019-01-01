QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
2.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
New Wave Holdings Corp is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors. In the psychedelic sector the company focuses on active psychedelic compounds, functional mushroom product lines, and develop an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Wave Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Wave Holdings (TRMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Wave Holdings (OTCPK: TRMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Wave Holdings's (TRMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Wave Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for New Wave Holdings (TRMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Wave Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for New Wave Holdings (TRMNF)?

A

The stock price for New Wave Holdings (OTCPK: TRMNF) is $0.40195 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:20:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Wave Holdings (TRMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Wave Holdings.

Q

When is New Wave Holdings (OTCPK:TRMNF) reporting earnings?

A

New Wave Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Wave Holdings (TRMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Wave Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does New Wave Holdings (TRMNF) operate in?

A

New Wave Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.