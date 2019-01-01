QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.54 - 3.7
Mkt Cap
230.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.45
Shares
83.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Transgene SA is a biotechnology company. It is involved in the business of discovering and focusing immune-targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical-stage programs are TG4010 for non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-vec for liver cancer. Its product pipeline includes TG4001, TG1050, TG6002 etc. The firm is based in Strasbourg, France has additional operations in Lyon as well as satellite offices in China and United States. Its subsidiary represents the company before various bodies, regulatory authorities and clinical sites for clinical trials it conducts in the US.

Transgene Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Transgene (TRGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Transgene (OTCPK: TRGNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Transgene's (TRGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Transgene.

Q

What is the target price for Transgene (TRGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Transgene

Q

Current Stock Price for Transgene (TRGNF)?

A

The stock price for Transgene (OTCPK: TRGNF) is $2.75 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:53:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Transgene (TRGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Transgene.

Q

When is Transgene (OTCPK:TRGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Transgene does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Transgene (TRGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Transgene.

Q

What sector and industry does Transgene (TRGNF) operate in?

A

Transgene is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.