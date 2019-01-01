QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
ICC International Cannabis Corp is a Canadian company which is engaged in planning, designing, building and operating cannabis production, processing, and distribution facilities worldwide. The company through its holdings is engaged in the pharmaceutical distribution, wholesale importation, research, and development, as well as working interests in industrial hemp licenses in Greece, licenses to cultivate, produce, distribute, store, and export Cannabis and Cannabis derivatives in Colombia, the Kingdom of Lesotho, Africa, and Denmark.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ICC Intl Cannabis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ICC Intl Cannabis (TRCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ICC Intl Cannabis (OTCEM: TRCNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ICC Intl Cannabis's (TRCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ICC Intl Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for ICC Intl Cannabis (TRCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ICC Intl Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for ICC Intl Cannabis (TRCNF)?

A

The stock price for ICC Intl Cannabis (OTCEM: TRCNF) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:31:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ICC Intl Cannabis (TRCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ICC Intl Cannabis.

Q

When is ICC Intl Cannabis (OTCEM:TRCNF) reporting earnings?

A

ICC Intl Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ICC Intl Cannabis (TRCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ICC Intl Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does ICC Intl Cannabis (TRCNF) operate in?

A

ICC Intl Cannabis is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.