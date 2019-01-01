QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.45 - 32.45
Mkt Cap
887.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
125.52
Shares
41.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
transcosmos inc is a Japan-based company that provides business process outsourcing services. Offerings of the company are generally categorized into four types, namely outsourcing services, digital marketing, contact center, and e-commerce one-stop services. The outsourcing services support clients' noncore operations, including back-office operations, accounting, human resources, IT operation and maintenance, and others. The digital market services support clients' marketing activities by internet infrastructure. The contact center services help customers deal with customer inquiries and complaints. The e-commerce one-stop services cover e-commerce sit construction, customer care, Internet promotion and analytics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

transcosmos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy transcosmos (TRCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of transcosmos (OTCPK: TRCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are transcosmos's (TRCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for transcosmos.

Q

What is the target price for transcosmos (TRCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for transcosmos

Q

Current Stock Price for transcosmos (TRCLF)?

A

The stock price for transcosmos (OTCPK: TRCLF) is $21.4 last updated Thu Jun 11 2020 13:30:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does transcosmos (TRCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for transcosmos.

Q

When is transcosmos (OTCPK:TRCLF) reporting earnings?

A

transcosmos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is transcosmos (TRCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for transcosmos.

Q

What sector and industry does transcosmos (TRCLF) operate in?

A

transcosmos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.