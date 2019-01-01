transcosmos inc is a Japan-based company that provides business process outsourcing services. Offerings of the company are generally categorized into four types, namely outsourcing services, digital marketing, contact center, and e-commerce one-stop services. The outsourcing services support clients' noncore operations, including back-office operations, accounting, human resources, IT operation and maintenance, and others. The digital market services support clients' marketing activities by internet infrastructure. The contact center services help customers deal with customer inquiries and complaints. The e-commerce one-stop services cover e-commerce sit construction, customer care, Internet promotion and analytics.