Track Group Inc designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices and develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. Its products and services include ReliAlert XC4, Shadow, TrackerPAL, TrackerPAL Mobile, a portfolio of software applications including predictive analytics, a device-agnostic operating system, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company sells products across the world through its direct sales team and resellers. It sells to government customers on federal, state and local levels in the United States and to members of the Ministry of Justice internationally. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.