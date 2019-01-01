QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.1 - 4.6
Mkt Cap
12.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7.86
EPS
-0.03
Shares
11.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Track Group Inc designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices and develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. Its products and services include ReliAlert XC4, Shadow, TrackerPAL, TrackerPAL Mobile, a portfolio of software applications including predictive analytics, a device-agnostic operating system, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company sells products across the world through its direct sales team and resellers. It sells to government customers on federal, state and local levels in the United States and to members of the Ministry of Justice internationally. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Track Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Track Group (TRCK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Track Group (OTCQX: TRCK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Track Group's (TRCK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Track Group.

Q

What is the target price for Track Group (TRCK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Track Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Track Group (TRCK)?

A

The stock price for Track Group (OTCQX: TRCK) is $1.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:25:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Track Group (TRCK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Track Group.

Q

When is Track Group (OTCQX:TRCK) reporting earnings?

A

Track Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Track Group (TRCK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Track Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Track Group (TRCK) operate in?

A

Track Group is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.