Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.43 - 0.86
Mkt Cap
43M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
77.5M
Outstanding
Torq Resources Inc is a copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. Its projects include Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, Margarita iron-oxide copper-gold project; and the Andrea copper porphyry project.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Torq Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Torq Resources (TRBMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Torq Resources (OTCQX: TRBMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Torq Resources's (TRBMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Torq Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Torq Resources (TRBMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Torq Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Torq Resources (TRBMF)?

A

The stock price for Torq Resources (OTCQX: TRBMF) is $0.5545 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:11:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Torq Resources (TRBMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Torq Resources.

Q

When is Torq Resources (OTCQX:TRBMF) reporting earnings?

A

Torq Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Torq Resources (TRBMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Torq Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Torq Resources (TRBMF) operate in?

A

Torq Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.