TeraGo Inc provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise-grade networking and connectivity services. TeraGo serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.