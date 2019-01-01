QQQ
TeraGo Inc provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise-grade networking and connectivity services. TeraGo serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

TeraGo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TeraGo (TRAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TeraGo (OTCPK: TRAGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TeraGo's (TRAGF) competitors?

A

A

There are no as such competitors for TeraGo.

Q

What is the target price for TeraGo (TRAGF) stock?

A

A

There is no analysis for TeraGo

Q

Current Stock Price for TeraGo (TRAGF)?

A

The stock price for TeraGo (OTCPK: TRAGF) is $4.82 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:42:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TeraGo (TRAGF) pay a dividend?

A

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TeraGo.

Q

When is TeraGo (OTCPK:TRAGF) reporting earnings?

A

A

TeraGo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TeraGo (TRAGF) going to split?

A

A

There is no upcoming split for TeraGo.

Q

What sector and industry does TeraGo (TRAGF) operate in?

A

TeraGo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.