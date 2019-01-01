QQQ
Cub Energy Inc is an upstream oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of onshore oil and gas properties in Ukraine. The company has one principal reportable segment being the revenue from the sale of gas from the company's RK field and the sale of gas from its investment in KUB Holdings (gas trading). Geographically, Ukraine contributes to the vast majority of total revenue.

Cub Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cub Energy (TPNEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cub Energy (OTCPK: TPNEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cub Energy's (TPNEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cub Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Cub Energy (TPNEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cub Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Cub Energy (TPNEF)?

A

The stock price for Cub Energy (OTCPK: TPNEF) is $0.019 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:42:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cub Energy (TPNEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cub Energy.

Q

When is Cub Energy (OTCPK:TPNEF) reporting earnings?

A

Cub Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cub Energy (TPNEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cub Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Cub Energy (TPNEF) operate in?

A

Cub Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.