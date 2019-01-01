TPG Telecom is Australia's third-largest integrated telecom services provider. It offers broadband, telephony, mobile and networking solutions catering to all market segments (consumer, small business, corporate and wholesale, government). The company has grown significantly since 2008, both via organic growth and via acquisitions, and in July 2020 merged with Vodafone Australia. It owns an extensive stable of infrastructure assets. TPG is also a very nimble competitor in the telecom space, with an aggressive operating culture unencumbered by any legacy issues facing incumbents.