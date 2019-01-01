QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.55/4.01%
52 Wk
13.79 - 18.4
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
22.67
Open
-
P/E
8
EPS
53.22
Shares
153.9M
Outstanding
Toyo Tire Corp manufactures and sells tires, rubber tubes, industrial rubber, polyurethane products, and automotive parts. The majority of the company's revenue is amassed through Japanese and North American sales. Toyo Tire & Rubber's tires are developed through micro-level research and analysis. Optimal tire performance is gained through proprietary nano-level blending techniques that provide uniform polymer dispersion. Additional enhancements are gained through driving simulation and propriety T mode simulation. Simulation testing methods enable the company to monitor tire behavior and construction under various situations.

Toyo Tire Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toyo Tire (TOTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toyo Tire (OTCPK: TOTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toyo Tire's (TOTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toyo Tire.

Q

What is the target price for Toyo Tire (TOTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toyo Tire

Q

Current Stock Price for Toyo Tire (TOTTF)?

A

The stock price for Toyo Tire (OTCPK: TOTTF) is $13.79 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:45:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toyo Tire (TOTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toyo Tire.

Q

When is Toyo Tire (OTCPK:TOTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Toyo Tire does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toyo Tire (TOTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toyo Tire.

Q

What sector and industry does Toyo Tire (TOTTF) operate in?

A

Toyo Tire is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.