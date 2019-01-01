Toyo Tire Corp manufactures and sells tires, rubber tubes, industrial rubber, polyurethane products, and automotive parts. The majority of the company's revenue is amassed through Japanese and North American sales. Toyo Tire & Rubber's tires are developed through micro-level research and analysis. Optimal tire performance is gained through proprietary nano-level blending techniques that provide uniform polymer dispersion. Additional enhancements are gained through driving simulation and propriety T mode simulation. Simulation testing methods enable the company to monitor tire behavior and construction under various situations.