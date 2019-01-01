QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
TOTO Ltd manufactures and sells bathroom materials for maintenance, improvement, construction and home improvement projects. The company's product portfolio includes toilets, urinals, sinks, plumbing accessories, bathtubs, unit bathrooms, faucets, drain fittings, marble counters, and advanced ceramics. The firm organizes itself based on geography. The Domestic segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells its products throughout Japan. The International segment sells products throughout the rest of the world.

TOTO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TOTO (TOTDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TOTO (OTCPK: TOTDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TOTO's (TOTDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TOTO.

Q

What is the target price for TOTO (TOTDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TOTO

Q

Current Stock Price for TOTO (TOTDY)?

A

The stock price for TOTO (OTCPK: TOTDY) is $43.12 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:36:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TOTO (TOTDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is TOTO (OTCPK:TOTDY) reporting earnings?

A

TOTO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TOTO (TOTDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TOTO.

Q

What sector and industry does TOTO (TOTDY) operate in?

A

TOTO is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.