TOTO Ltd manufactures and sells bathroom materials for maintenance, improvement, construction and home improvement projects. The company's product portfolio includes toilets, urinals, sinks, plumbing accessories, bathtubs, unit bathrooms, faucets, drain fittings, marble counters, and advanced ceramics. The firm organizes itself based on geography. The Domestic segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells its products throughout Japan. The International segment sells products throughout the rest of the world.