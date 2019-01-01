QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
12.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
135M
Outstanding
Volt Carbon Technologies Inc, formerly Saint Jean Carbon Inc is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties. The company has two operating segments. The mineral exploration and development segment focuses on the acquisition and exploration of property interests that are considered potential sites of economic mineralization. The research and development segment focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for graphite and graphene.

Volt Carbon Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Volt Carbon Technologies (TORVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Volt Carbon Technologies (OTCQB: TORVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Volt Carbon Technologies's (TORVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Volt Carbon Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Volt Carbon Technologies (TORVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Volt Carbon Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Volt Carbon Technologies (TORVF)?

A

The stock price for Volt Carbon Technologies (OTCQB: TORVF) is $0.0933 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:40:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Volt Carbon Technologies (TORVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Volt Carbon Technologies.

Q

When is Volt Carbon Technologies (OTCQB:TORVF) reporting earnings?

A

Volt Carbon Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Volt Carbon Technologies (TORVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Volt Carbon Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Volt Carbon Technologies (TORVF) operate in?

A

Volt Carbon Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.