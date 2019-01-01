Toenec Corp provides engineering and construction services. The company's services include electrical and communications construction, pipe-laying, fire-control system construction, construction and building works, scaffolding, earthworks, and concrete works, road surfacing, painting, waterproofing work, waterworks, steel-structure construction, machinery and tool installation, interior finishing work, cleaning-facility construction, the power generation business, and electrical communication construction. It provides surveying, design, supervision, maintenance, and consultation, research, planning, development services. The company also provides ordinary freight vehicles and dispatching of manpower needed for its services. It also sells, leases and manages real estate properties.