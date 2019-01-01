QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.18/1.65%
52 Wk
7.86 - 13.77
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
18.77
Open
-
P/E
11.79
EPS
50.17
Shares
93.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
TOMY Co Ltd is a Japanese manufacturer of children's toys and merchandise. The company's products include electronic and physical toys, card games, baby care products, and general merchandise. The company's brands include Tomica, Plarail, Licca-chan, and Koeda-chan. Tomy organises itself into five geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, Oceania, and Asia (other than Japan). The company derives more than half of its revenue domestically, with Asia (other than Japan) and the Americas contributing the next most significant portions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TOMY Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TOMY (TOMYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TOMY (OTCPK: TOMYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TOMY's (TOMYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TOMY.

Q

What is the target price for TOMY (TOMYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TOMY

Q

Current Stock Price for TOMY (TOMYY)?

A

The stock price for TOMY (OTCPK: TOMYY) is $10.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:43:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TOMY (TOMYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TOMY.

Q

When is TOMY (OTCPK:TOMYY) reporting earnings?

A

TOMY does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TOMY (TOMYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TOMY.

Q

What sector and industry does TOMY (TOMYY) operate in?

A

TOMY is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.