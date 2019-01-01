TOMY Co Ltd is a Japanese manufacturer of children's toys and merchandise. The company's products include electronic and physical toys, card games, baby care products, and general merchandise. The company's brands include Tomica, Plarail, Licca-chan, and Koeda-chan. Tomy organises itself into five geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, Oceania, and Asia (other than Japan). The company derives more than half of its revenue domestically, with Asia (other than Japan) and the Americas contributing the next most significant portions.