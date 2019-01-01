QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
50.6M
Outstanding
Optima Medical Innovations Corp delivers pathways to innovative, science-based health and wellness solutions. It focuses on multi-disciplinary pain management. The group is also engaged in the development of solutions, products and treatments for pain relief, wellness and Cancer therapy.

Optima Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Optima Medical (TOKIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Optima Medical (OTCPK: TOKIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Optima Medical's (TOKIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Optima Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Optima Medical (TOKIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Optima Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Optima Medical (TOKIF)?

A

The stock price for Optima Medical (OTCPK: TOKIF) is $0.0346 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 16:43:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Optima Medical (TOKIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optima Medical.

Q

When is Optima Medical (OTCPK:TOKIF) reporting earnings?

A

Optima Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Optima Medical (TOKIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Optima Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Optima Medical (TOKIF) operate in?

A

Optima Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.