Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that manufactures functional materials and processing equipment. The processing equipment sold by the firm are primarily used in the manufacturing of semiconductors and liquid crystal display products. The materials used in the manufacturing of these products are also sold by the company, particularly for the photolithography process. The firm also sells inorganic and organic chemicals. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Taiwan, China, and South Korea.