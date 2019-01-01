QQQ
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that manufactures functional materials and processing equipment. The processing equipment sold by the firm are primarily used in the manufacturing of semiconductors and liquid crystal display products. The materials used in the manufacturing of these products are also sold by the company, particularly for the photolithography process. The firm also sells inorganic and organic chemicals. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Taiwan, China, and South Korea.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (TOKCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (OTCPK: TOKCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co's (TOKCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co.

Q

What is the target price for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (TOKCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (TOKCF)?

A

The stock price for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (OTCPK: TOKCF) is $66.25 last updated Thu Apr 29 2021 15:57:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (TOKCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co.

Q

When is Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (OTCPK:TOKCF) reporting earnings?

A

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (TOKCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (TOKCF) operate in?

A

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.