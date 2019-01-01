QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Topicus com Inc is a provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in the public and private sector. It acquires, builds, and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical, and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers. Substantial revenue is derived from maintenance and professional services offered by the firm.

Analyst Ratings

Topicus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Topicus (TOITF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Topicus (OTCPK: TOITF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Topicus's (TOITF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Topicus.

Q

What is the target price for Topicus (TOITF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Topicus

Q

Current Stock Price for Topicus (TOITF)?

A

The stock price for Topicus (OTCPK: TOITF) is $69.7012 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:21:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Topicus (TOITF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Topicus.

Q

When is Topicus (OTCPK:TOITF) reporting earnings?

A

Topicus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Topicus (TOITF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Topicus.

Q

What sector and industry does Topicus (TOITF) operate in?

A

Topicus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.