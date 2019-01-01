QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.32 - 16.8
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
10.1
Shares
204M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Thai Oil PCL is a refiner and supplier of petroleum products. Based out of Thailand, the company's refinery unit produces the most revenue of its various business segments. Thai Oil's refined products primarily consist of middle-distillation fuels such as jet fuel, kerosene, and diesel fuel. Once refined, petroleum products can be transported by the midstream business, Thai Petroleum Pipeline. In addition to the transportation and refinery segments, Thai Oil produces aromatics, which are used in products like detergent. Power generation, alternative energy, and chemical production are also byproducts of Thai Oil and its many subsidiaries.

Thai Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thai Oil (TOIPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thai Oil (OTCPK: TOIPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thai Oil's (TOIPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thai Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Thai Oil (TOIPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thai Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Thai Oil (TOIPY)?

A

The stock price for Thai Oil (OTCPK: TOIPY) is $16.8 last updated Thu Jul 01 2021 19:38:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thai Oil (TOIPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Thai Oil (OTCPK:TOIPY) reporting earnings?

A

Thai Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thai Oil (TOIPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thai Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Thai Oil (TOIPY) operate in?

A

Thai Oil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.