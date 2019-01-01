Toei Co Ltd engaged in the production of theatrical movies, TV dramas, direct-to-video productions, and anime, as well as a diverse range of businesses based on film production. The company releases both domestic and foreign movies, including its own films directly managed theaters and cinema complexes operated by the subsidiary T-Joy Co., Ltd. It also offers a digital cinema system providing packaged video software, such as DVD and Blu-ray discs. Its video distribution services engage in the sales of content to distribution media and the distribution of movies on iTunes in Japan. It operates more than ten official mobile websites via three major carriers namely NTT DOCOMO, au, and SoftBank.