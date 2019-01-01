QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Tintri Inc is an American information technology company. It provides organizations and cloud service providers with an enterprise cloud platform that offers public cloud capabilities inside their own data centers and that can also connect to public cloud services. The company's highly-differentiated and extensible enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on the Tintri CONNECT web services architecture, which has similar design characteristics as public cloud architecture using web services that are easy to assemble, integrate, tear down, reconfigure, and connect to other services.

Tintri Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tintri (TNTRQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tintri (OTCEM: TNTRQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tintri's (TNTRQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tintri.

Q

What is the target price for Tintri (TNTRQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tintri

Q

Current Stock Price for Tintri (TNTRQ)?

A

The stock price for Tintri (OTCEM: TNTRQ) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 16:35:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tintri (TNTRQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tintri.

Q

When is Tintri (OTCEM:TNTRQ) reporting earnings?

A

Tintri does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tintri (TNTRQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tintri.

Q

What sector and industry does Tintri (TNTRQ) operate in?

A

Tintri is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.