Tintri Inc is an American information technology company. It provides organizations and cloud service providers with an enterprise cloud platform that offers public cloud capabilities inside their own data centers and that can also connect to public cloud services. The company's highly-differentiated and extensible enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on the Tintri CONNECT web services architecture, which has similar design characteristics as public cloud architecture using web services that are easy to assemble, integrate, tear down, reconfigure, and connect to other services.