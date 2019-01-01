QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
76.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Thunder Energies Corp is engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of a diverse range of CBD and hemp-based consumer products in the United States. It provides CBD Tincture Oils; CBD Edibles; CBD Capsules and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thunder Energies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thunder Energies (TNRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thunder Energies (OTCPK: TNRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thunder Energies's (TNRG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thunder Energies.

Q

What is the target price for Thunder Energies (TNRG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thunder Energies

Q

Current Stock Price for Thunder Energies (TNRG)?

A

The stock price for Thunder Energies (OTCPK: TNRG) is $0.030469 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:57:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thunder Energies (TNRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thunder Energies.

Q

When is Thunder Energies (OTCPK:TNRG) reporting earnings?

A

Thunder Energies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thunder Energies (TNRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thunder Energies.

Q

What sector and industry does Thunder Energies (TNRG) operate in?

A

Thunder Energies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.