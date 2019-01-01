QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Tenma Corp is a manufacturer of plastic products such as household products, automobile parts, parts for office automation equipment, media cases, materials for logistics, agricultural and marine products, distribution of agricultural and marine product materials, materials for the packaging of food and beverages, and construction materials. The company's Fits brand storage cases are quite popular in Japan.

Tenma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tenma (TNMAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tenma (OTCPK: TNMAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tenma's (TNMAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tenma.

Q

What is the target price for Tenma (TNMAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tenma

Q

Current Stock Price for Tenma (TNMAF)?

A

The stock price for Tenma (OTCPK: TNMAF) is $20.5 last updated Fri Apr 16 2021 14:05:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tenma (TNMAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenma.

Q

When is Tenma (OTCPK:TNMAF) reporting earnings?

A

Tenma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tenma (TNMAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tenma.

Q

What sector and industry does Tenma (TNMAF) operate in?

A

Tenma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.