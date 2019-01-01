Trans-Lux Corp is engaged in the design, manufacture, market, and services of light-emitting diode display and lighting solutions. The company operates through two segments, namely Digital product sales and Digital product lease & maintenance. Its Digital product sales segment is involved in the sale of equipment. The Digital product lease and maintenance segment is comprised of the lease and maintenance of equipment. Digital product sales contribute to the majority of the revenue. It serves various sectors such as sports arenas & stadiums, financial institutions, educational institutions, advertising, corporate & government communication centers, retail outlets, and others. The company conducts its business operations in the United States and Canada.