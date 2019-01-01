QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 1
Mkt Cap
6.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
13.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Trans-Lux Corp is engaged in the design, manufacture, market, and services of light-emitting diode display and lighting solutions. The company operates through two segments, namely Digital product sales and Digital product lease & maintenance. Its Digital product sales segment is involved in the sale of equipment. The Digital product lease and maintenance segment is comprised of the lease and maintenance of equipment. Digital product sales contribute to the majority of the revenue. It serves various sectors such as sports arenas & stadiums, financial institutions, educational institutions, advertising, corporate & government communication centers, retail outlets, and others. The company conducts its business operations in the United States and Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trans-Lux Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trans-Lux (TNLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trans-Lux (OTCPK: TNLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trans-Lux's (TNLX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trans-Lux.

Q

What is the target price for Trans-Lux (TNLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trans-Lux

Q

Current Stock Price for Trans-Lux (TNLX)?

A

The stock price for Trans-Lux (OTCPK: TNLX) is $0.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:20:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trans-Lux (TNLX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 2, 2006 to stockholders of record on April 18, 2006.

Q

When is Trans-Lux (OTCPK:TNLX) reporting earnings?

A

Trans-Lux does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trans-Lux (TNLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trans-Lux.

Q

What sector and industry does Trans-Lux (TNLX) operate in?

A

Trans-Lux is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.