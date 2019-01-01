ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Times Neighborhood Hldgs
(OTCPK:TNHDF)
0.2976
00
At close: Apr 14
0.3787
0.0811[27.25%]
After Hours: 6:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 0.85
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 985.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.4K
Mkt Cap293.3M
P/E6.42
50d Avg. Price0.29
Div / Yield0.01/2.35%
Payout Ratio22.63
EPS-
Total Float-

Times Neighborhood Hldgs (OTC:TNHDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Times Neighborhood Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Times Neighborhood Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Times Neighborhood Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Times Neighborhood Hldgs (OTCPK:TNHDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Times Neighborhood Hldgs

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Times Neighborhood Hldgs (OTCPK:TNHDF)?
A

There are no earnings for Times Neighborhood Hldgs

Q
What were Times Neighborhood Hldgs’s (OTCPK:TNHDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Times Neighborhood Hldgs

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.