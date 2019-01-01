QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.01/2.86%
52 Wk
0.02 - 1
Mkt Cap
379.5M
Payout Ratio
21.92
Open
-
P/E
7.62
Shares
985.7M
Outstanding
Times Neighborhood Holdings Ltd is a property management service provider in China. The company's services include property management services, value-added services to non-property owners, community value-added services, other professional services. Its customers consist of property developers, property owners and residents and governmental authorities.

Times Neighborhood Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Times Neighborhood Hldgs (TNHDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Times Neighborhood Hldgs (OTCPK: TNHDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Times Neighborhood Hldgs's (TNHDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Times Neighborhood Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Times Neighborhood Hldgs (TNHDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Times Neighborhood Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Times Neighborhood Hldgs (TNHDF)?

A

The stock price for Times Neighborhood Hldgs (OTCPK: TNHDF) is $0.385 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:01:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Times Neighborhood Hldgs (TNHDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Times Neighborhood Hldgs.

Q

When is Times Neighborhood Hldgs (OTCPK:TNHDF) reporting earnings?

A

Times Neighborhood Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Times Neighborhood Hldgs (TNHDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Times Neighborhood Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Times Neighborhood Hldgs (TNHDF) operate in?

A

Times Neighborhood Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.