TNG Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Northern Territory and Western Australia in Australia. It explores for iron ore, vanadium, titanium, gold, lead, zinc, silver, nickel, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project located to the northwest of Alice Springs in Arunta Geological Province in the Northern Territory. It also holds interests in the Cawse Extended Project located North West of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.