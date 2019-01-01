Techmatrix Corp is engaged in the information technology business and consulting business. Its business activities are divided into two operating divisions including Information Infrastructure Business that provides network security solutions and maintenance, operation and monitoring services combining its own technologies with overseas advanced technologies and products. Application service business provides its own package products development and cloud services in medical, customer-relationship management (CRM) and internet service fields. In addition, the company also offers products and solutions for outsourcing development of systems such as WEB and finance fields.