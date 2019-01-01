QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Tele Group Corp, formerly Nexplore Corp is a Web 2.0 Software Development company dedicated to creating a series of dynamic, user-focused Internet properties and applications. The company's current operations involve primarily raising capital, domestic and international planning and development, developing software, as well as administrative and staffing responsibilities.


Tele Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tele Group (TMLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tele Group (OTCPK: TMLL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tele Group's (TMLL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tele Group.

Q

What is the target price for Tele Group (TMLL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tele Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Tele Group (TMLL)?

A

The stock price for Tele Group (OTCPK: TMLL) is $1.5 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:56:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tele Group (TMLL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tele Group.

Q

When is Tele Group (OTCPK:TMLL) reporting earnings?

A

Tele Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tele Group (TMLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tele Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Tele Group (TMLL) operate in?

A

Tele Group is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.