Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
136.38
Shares
16.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tomoku Co Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of corrugated paper, corrugated paper containers, and printed paper packaging materials. It also deals with the manufacture and sale of Swedish-made housing. The firm provides corrugated sheets, cardboard cases, and printing paper containers. Its Housing business handles the design, construction, and supervision of detached houses. The Transportation and Warehousing business include freight forwarding and warehousing businesses.

Tomoku Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tomoku (TMKUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tomoku (OTCPK: TMKUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tomoku's (TMKUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tomoku.

Q

What is the target price for Tomoku (TMKUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tomoku

Q

Current Stock Price for Tomoku (TMKUF)?

A

The stock price for Tomoku (OTCPK: TMKUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tomoku (TMKUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tomoku.

Q

When is Tomoku (OTCPK:TMKUF) reporting earnings?

A

Tomoku does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tomoku (TMKUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tomoku.

Q

What sector and industry does Tomoku (TMKUF) operate in?

A

Tomoku is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.