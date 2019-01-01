Tarsin Mobile Inc provides a suite of featured and proven mobile solutions critical to the nature of secure transactions on mobile which include identity confirmation, Geo-Fencing, Geo-Verification, Geo-Location, Geo-Pay, and Geo-Secure. It is also engaged in mobile payments solution and is a regulatory-compliant, secure, end-to-end and agnostic mobile publishing and payment platform. The company is also a real estate development company developing its projects by incorporating state-of-the-art mobile technology in a live work-and-play environment integrating hospitality, retail and themed entertainment.