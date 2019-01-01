QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Tarsin Mobile Inc provides a suite of featured and proven mobile solutions critical to the nature of secure transactions on mobile which include identity confirmation, Geo-Fencing, Geo-Verification, Geo-Location, Geo-Pay, and Geo-Secure. It is also engaged in mobile payments solution and is a regulatory-compliant, secure, end-to-end and agnostic mobile publishing and payment platform. The company is also a real estate development company developing its projects by incorporating state-of-the-art mobile technology in a live work-and-play environment integrating hospitality, retail and themed entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tarsin Mobile Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tarsin Mobile (TMIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tarsin Mobile (OTCPK: TMIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tarsin Mobile's (TMIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tarsin Mobile.

Q

What is the target price for Tarsin Mobile (TMIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tarsin Mobile

Q

Current Stock Price for Tarsin Mobile (TMIX)?

A

The stock price for Tarsin Mobile (OTCPK: TMIX) is $0.88 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 19:58:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tarsin Mobile (TMIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tarsin Mobile.

Q

When is Tarsin Mobile (OTCPK:TMIX) reporting earnings?

A

Tarsin Mobile does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tarsin Mobile (TMIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tarsin Mobile.

Q

What sector and industry does Tarsin Mobile (TMIX) operate in?

A

Tarsin Mobile is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.