Marquie Gr
(OTCPK:TMGID)
$0.0095
-0.0133[-58.33%]
Last update: 11:26AM
15 minutes delayed
Marquie Gr (OTC:TMGID), Quotes and News Summary

Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGID)

There is no Press for this Ticker
The Marquie Group Inc owns is a United States-based company. It operates two businesses: a nationally syndicated radio network called Music of Your Life, broadcast on AM, FM, and HD terrestrial radio stations across the United States, and heard around the world over the Internet; and a direct-to-consumer, health and beauty product line called Whim, that includes a regime of face care products and other beauty products. Revenues are generated from spot sales, digital sales, and subscription-based sales from live radio programming through radio stations.
Read More

Marquie Gr Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Marquie Gr (TMGID) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Marquie Gr (OTCPK: TMGID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Marquie Gr's (TMGID) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Marquie Gr.

Q
What is the target price for Marquie Gr (TMGID) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Marquie Gr

Q
Current Stock Price for Marquie Gr (TMGID)?
A

The stock price for Marquie Gr (OTCPK: TMGID) is $0.0095 last updated Today at June 29, 2022, 3:26 PM UTC.

Q
Does Marquie Gr (TMGID) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marquie Gr.

Q
When is Marquie Gr (OTCPK:TMGID) reporting earnings?
A

Marquie Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Marquie Gr (TMGID) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Marquie Gr.

Q
What sector and industry does Marquie Gr (TMGID) operate in?
A

Marquie Gr is in the Communication Services sector and Broadcasting industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.