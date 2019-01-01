Marquie Gr (OTC:TMGID), Quotes and News Summary

The Marquie Group Inc owns is a United States-based company. It operates two businesses: a nationally syndicated radio network called Music of Your Life, broadcast on AM, FM, and HD terrestrial radio stations across the United States, and heard around the world over the Internet; and a direct-to-consumer, health and beauty product line called Whim, that includes a regime of face care products and other beauty products. Revenues are generated from spot sales, digital sales, and subscription-based sales from live radio programming through radio stations.