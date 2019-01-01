Thermal Energy International Inc is a supplier of proprietary, energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to the industrial and institutional sectors. It markets, sells, engineers, fabricates, constructs, installs and supports technology lines - heat recovery solutions and condensate return system solutions. The product portfolio consists of GEM steam traps, FLU-ACE - direct contact condensing heat recovery, and Dry Rex - low-temperature biomass drying systems. The operating segment includes geographical areas that reflect the core business which has units located in Ottawa, Canada and Bristol, UK. The firm derives revenue from Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Poland, India, etc and the rest of the world. Substantial sales revenue comes from the USA.