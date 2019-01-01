QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
15.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
164.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Thermal Energy International Inc is a supplier of proprietary, energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to the industrial and institutional sectors. It markets, sells, engineers, fabricates, constructs, installs and supports technology lines - heat recovery solutions and condensate return system solutions. The product portfolio consists of GEM steam traps, FLU-ACE - direct contact condensing heat recovery, and Dry Rex - low-temperature biomass drying systems. The operating segment includes geographical areas that reflect the core business which has units located in Ottawa, Canada and Bristol, UK. The firm derives revenue from Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Poland, India, etc and the rest of the world. Substantial sales revenue comes from the USA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thermal Energy Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thermal Energy Intl (TMGEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thermal Energy Intl (OTCQB: TMGEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thermal Energy Intl's (TMGEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thermal Energy Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Thermal Energy Intl (TMGEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thermal Energy Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Thermal Energy Intl (TMGEF)?

A

The stock price for Thermal Energy Intl (OTCQB: TMGEF) is $0.093 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 18:28:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thermal Energy Intl (TMGEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thermal Energy Intl.

Q

When is Thermal Energy Intl (OTCQB:TMGEF) reporting earnings?

A

Thermal Energy Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thermal Energy Intl (TMGEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thermal Energy Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Thermal Energy Intl (TMGEF) operate in?

A

Thermal Energy Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.