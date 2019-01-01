QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/109.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 1.2
Mkt Cap
6.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
70.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Temas Resources Corp is focused on the advancement of mineral independence and the processes in which minerals are extracted in an environmentally friendly manner. It invests in and works to apply green technology across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies. Its flagship properties are located in the stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec (Canada) bordering Vermont, Maine, and New York State (U.S.) in an area known as the Grenville Geological Province. The Grenville Geological Province is home to Lac Tio, the solid ilmenite deposit in the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Temas Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Temas Resources (TMASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Temas Resources (OTCQB: TMASF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Temas Resources's (TMASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Temas Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Temas Resources (TMASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Temas Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Temas Resources (TMASF)?

A

The stock price for Temas Resources (OTCQB: TMASF) is $0.0953 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:57:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Temas Resources (TMASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Temas Resources.

Q

When is Temas Resources (OTCQB:TMASF) reporting earnings?

A

Temas Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Temas Resources (TMASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Temas Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Temas Resources (TMASF) operate in?

A

Temas Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.