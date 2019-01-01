Temas Resources Corp is focused on the advancement of mineral independence and the processes in which minerals are extracted in an environmentally friendly manner. It invests in and works to apply green technology across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies. Its flagship properties are located in the stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec (Canada) bordering Vermont, Maine, and New York State (U.S.) in an area known as the Grenville Geological Province. The Grenville Geological Province is home to Lac Tio, the solid ilmenite deposit in the world.