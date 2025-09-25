How To Profit From AI Correction: 5 Defensive Plays And 4 Sectors Set To Surge

The artificial intelligence sector is showing critical warning signs that suggest a significant correction may be approaching. Recent market analysis reveals that AI stocks, particularly the “Magnificent Seven,” have been making lower highs since December 2024, diverging from broader market performance – a pattern that historically precedes major corrections.

The I/O Fund, for example, has been 100% hedged since December 27th. Bridgewater Associates quietly rotated out of tech. With AI unicorn valuations reaching $2.7 trillion despite limited industry-wide revenue and profits, investors are increasingly seeking hedging strategies and alternative opportunities.

Here’s exactly how they’re hedging AI exposure while setting up for the sectors that will soar when the bubble deflates.

Defensive Hedging Instruments

Volatility ETFs: Capitalizing on Fear Spikes

Volatility ETFs present one of the most direct hedging mechanisms against an AI correction. The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS: UVXY) offers 1.5x leveraged exposure to short-term VIX futures, making it particularly effective during sudden market stress. Currently, VIX hedging premiums are historically inexpensive at 2.2% for a one-year put option on the S&P 500 with a 90% strike, providing attractive entry points for protection.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (CBOE:VIXY) offers non-leveraged volatility exposure and acts as a hedge against stock market downturns. During past market crises, volatility ETFs have delivered exceptional returns – UVXY surged over 1000% during the March 2020 COVID crash.

Inverse ETFs: Direct Bets Against Market Decline

For investors anticipating a significant AI-driven correction, inverse ETFs provide direct negative correlation to major indices. The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ: SQQQ) seeks to deliver three times the inverse daily performance of the Nasdaq-100, making it particularly relevant given the tech-heavy nature of AI stocks. Recent market volatility has seen SQQQ surge 30% during periods of Nasdaq decline.

The ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NASDAQ: SPXU) offers similar inverse exposure to the broader market. These instruments require precise timing and active management due to their daily rebalancing nature and volatility decay over longer periods.

Treasury Bonds: The Classic Safe Haven

Long-duration Treasury bonds, particularly the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: TLT), historically benefit from flight-to-quality dynamics during equity corrections. TLT has averaged 2.1% gains during significant VIX spikes. The bond’s high duration sensitivity means it could experience substantial price appreciation if the Federal Reserve implements emergency rate cuts during an economic downturn.

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) provide additional protection against inflation while offering downside protection during market stress.

Defensive Sector ETFs

Consumer staples and utilities offer stability during market corrections. The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ: VDC) provides exposure to recession-resistant companies like Walmart, Costco, and Procter & Gamble. These companies maintain stable earnings and consistent dividends regardless of economic conditions.

The iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NASDAQ: IDU) offers exposure to the utilities sector, which is considered defensive due to stable demand for essential services. Utilities also provide consistent dividend yields that can offset portfolio declines during corrections.

Sectors Primed to Soar During an AI Correction

Energy Sector: The Unexpected AI Beneficiary

Paradoxically, while AI stocks may correct, energy companies stand to benefit significantly from AI’s power demands. Data centers require massive electricity consumption, with AI driving unprecedented energy demand growth not seen since the 1990s. Constellation Energy, which operates the largest nuclear fleet in the US, has secured long-term power purchase agreements with tech giants like Microsoft and Meta. The company anticipates 10% annual earnings growth through 2028 driven by AI demand. Nuclear energy stocks have been among 2025’s top performers, with some nuclear companies crushing Nvidia’s returns.

Basic Materials and Copper: Infrastructure Play

The AI revolution requires significant infrastructure development, driving copper demand substantially higher. Copper is essential for AI data centers, renewable energy infrastructure, and electric vehicle charging networks. The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) provides exposure to companies with significant copper mining operations.

Copper prices have shown remarkable stability and growth potential, with the United States Copper Index Fund (NYSE: CPER) gaining over 38% in 2025. The metal’s strategic importance in the global economy is intensifying as governments pursue domestic supply security for infrastructure and energy transformation.

Small-Cap Value: The Great Rotation

Historical analysis shows that small-cap value stocks tend to outperform during corrections in expensive growth stocks. Currently, US small caps are quietly notching historic outperformance versus tech stocks. Small-cap companies benefit more from lower interest rates due to their dependence on borrowing for growth, unlike large tech companies with substantial cash reserves.

The Russell 2000 Value index has been showing strong relative performance as investors rotate from expensive tech stocks into cheaper alternatives. This rotation is reminiscent of the 2000 dot-com correction when value stocks went on to outperform growth stocks over the following 5–10 years.

International and Emerging Markets: Geographic Diversification

Emerging market equities provide low correlation to US tech stocks and offer diversification benefits during AI corrections. The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ: VWO) and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ: EMXC) have gained popularity among institutional investors seeking alternatives to US tech exposure.

Emerging markets represent less than 3% of global benchmarks despite China alone accounting for almost one-third of emerging market indices. This underrepresentation creates opportunities as these markets may be less affected by AI valuation concerns while offering long-term growth potential.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

REITs can provide portfolio protection during stock market corrections due to their low correlation with equities and consistent dividend income. During market stress, REITs often maintain stable cash flows from rental income while offering inflation protection capabilities. The sector’s defensive characteristics make it attractive when growth stocks face valuation pressure.

Current Market Dynamics and Timing Considerations

Recent hedge fund positioning data reveals increasing caution toward US stocks, with major funds like Bridgewater Associates and Tiger Global Management adjusting their portfolios despite the AI boom. The I/O Fund has maintained 100% hedging since December 27, 2024, anticipating a significant correction.

Market technicals show the S&P 500 needs to hold above 5860–5885 to avoid confirming a drop into the 5600 region. A break below these levels could trigger the larger correction that many analysts anticipate.

Risk Management Considerations

Implementing these strategies requires careful consideration of timing, position sizing, and risk management. Volatility and inverse ETFs are designed for short-term trading and can experience significant decay over longer periods. Treasury bonds carry interest rate risk, while commodity investments face price volatility.

The optimal approach involves diversifying across multiple hedging strategies rather than concentrating in a single instrument. A balanced allocation might include 20–30% in defensive positions (volatility ETFs, bonds, defensive sectors) and 15–25% in opportunistic sectors (energy, materials, small-cap value, international markets) while maintaining core equity exposure.

Current market conditions present a unique opportunity where hedging costs remain relatively low while potential correction catalysts continue to build. The combination of stretched AI valuations, diverging market leadership, and emerging alternative opportunities creates a compelling case for implementing these hedging strategies before the correction fully materializes.

Featured Image By Author

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.