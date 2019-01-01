Talanx AG is a diversified insurance company that operates multiple segments, including industrial lines; retail Germany property/casualty; retail Germany life; retail international; property/casualty reinsurance; and life/health reinsurance. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by its property/casualty reinsurance business. Most of the company's revenue is generated in Europe, followed by the United States. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.