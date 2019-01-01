QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/124.5K
Div / Yield
0.01/4.10%
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
27.6B
Payout Ratio
71.6
Open
-
P/E
17.09
EPS
64.82
Shares
99.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is the largest integrated telecommunications provider in Indonesia. It is the principal provider of fixed-line services in Indonesia, and its 65%-owned subsidiary, Telkomsel, is the largest wireless carrier in the country, with about 48% market share. The company services about 70 million customers in the fixed-line and wireless markets, combined. Singapore Telecom, Singapore's leading telecommunications provider, owns the remaining 35% of Telkomsel.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PT Telkom Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PT Telkom Indonesia (OTCPK: TLKMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PT Telkom Indonesia's (TLKMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PT Telkom Indonesia.

Q

What is the target price for PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PT Telkom Indonesia

Q

Current Stock Price for PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKMF)?

A

The stock price for PT Telkom Indonesia (OTCPK: TLKMF) is $0.2784 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:16:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PT Telkom Indonesia.

Q

When is PT Telkom Indonesia (OTCPK:TLKMF) reporting earnings?

A

PT Telkom Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PT Telkom Indonesia.

Q

What sector and industry does PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKMF) operate in?

A

PT Telkom Indonesia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.