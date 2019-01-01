QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Construction & Engineering
Telidyne Inc is a software company. The company develops and provides technologies and platforms to companies that are generating Mobile Apps services and operating platforms to disrupt the eCommerce with Blockchain technology.

Telidyne Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telidyne (TLDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telidyne (OTCEM: TLDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telidyne's (TLDN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telidyne.

Q

What is the target price for Telidyne (TLDN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Telidyne

Q

Current Stock Price for Telidyne (TLDN)?

A

The stock price for Telidyne (OTCEM: TLDN) is $0.55 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 16:17:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telidyne (TLDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telidyne.

Q

When is Telidyne (OTCEM:TLDN) reporting earnings?

A

Telidyne does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telidyne (TLDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telidyne.

Q

What sector and industry does Telidyne (TLDN) operate in?

A

Telidyne is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.