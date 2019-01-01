QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.31/4.14%
52 Wk
7.5 - 12.83
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
26.9
Open
-
P/E
6.67
EPS
28.63
Shares
144M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Tokuyama Corp mainly manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. It operates with various segments namely; Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, propylene oxide and methylene chloride; Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, environmental-related equipment and others; Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials and the Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Geographically, operations of the group are functioned through Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tokuyama Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokuyama (TKYMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokuyama (OTCPK: TKYMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tokuyama's (TKYMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokuyama.

Q

What is the target price for Tokuyama (TKYMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokuyama

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokuyama (TKYMY)?

A

The stock price for Tokuyama (OTCPK: TKYMY) is $7.495 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:54:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokuyama (TKYMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokuyama.

Q

When is Tokuyama (OTCPK:TKYMY) reporting earnings?

A

Tokuyama does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokuyama (TKYMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokuyama.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokuyama (TKYMY) operate in?

A

Tokuyama is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.