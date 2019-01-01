Tokuyama Corp mainly manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. It operates with various segments namely; Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, propylene oxide and methylene chloride; Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, environmental-related equipment and others; Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials and the Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Geographically, operations of the group are functioned through Japan.